‘Harley Quinn’: Harvey Guillén To Voice Nightwing In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE : Harvey Guillén ( What We Do in the Shadows , Puss In Boots: The Last Wish ) continues his casting streak with a role in HBO Max ’s animated series Harley Quinn .

Deadline recently confirmed exclusively that Guillén is set to star in Warner Bros’ upcoming DC movie Blue Beetle and DreamWorks Animation’s sequel Puss In Boots: The Last Wish .

It was revealed in 2020 that DC Universe was moving out of the scripted original series business after a restructure. Harley Quinn Season 3 will be its first season on HBO Max. No release date has been set.

Nightwing, a character that originated in the Superman comics, is more notably known for being Batman’s sidekick, Robin aka Boy Wonder. He was introduced in the Batman comics as orphan Dick Grayson, who adopts the moniker of Nightwing after he and Batman go their separate ways.

Harley Quinn follows the titular character (voiced by Kaley Cuoco ) and her misadventures with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) after Harley leaves her boyfriend the Joker (Alan Tudyk).

It was recently announced that James Gunn would be playing himself in the new season of Harley Quinn.

Guillén currently stars in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows as Guillermo De La Cruz, a vampire familiar that recently discovered he’s the ancestor of fang slayer Van Helsing. He recently finished the Natalie Morales movie I’m Totally Fine.

He is repped by Innovative Artists and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.