Jacksonville, FL

Health Beat: NECC, saving people from rupturing brain aneurysms

By Melanie Falcon
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Thirty-thousand people will suffer a brain aneurysm this year; that’s one person every 18 minutes at risk of dying or suffering a stroke. Treating an aneurysm before it bursts is the only way to survive. Surgeons have a new way to save some of the hardest to...



Harvard Health

Fish linked to lower risk of vascular brain disease

Older adults who eat fish several times a week may be less likely to develop early signs of cerebrovascular disease, a new study finds. Cerebrovascular disease (which refers to disorders that affect blood flow to the brain) includes strokes, ministrokes, and related problems. Published Nov. 30, 2021, in Neurology, the...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Understanding diabetic kidney disease

March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about diabetic kidney disease. Diabetic nephropathy, also called diabetic kidney disease, is a serious complication of Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. In the U.S., about 1 in 3 people living with diabetes have diabetic nephropathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

5 Causes of Painful Sciatica to Be Aware Of

According to Mayo Clinic, sciatica is typically one-sided pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Harvard Health Publishing explains that the pain may be caused by compression or irritation of the nerve,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Bone Cancer Everyone Should Know

Bone cancer can start in any bone in the body, but is most commonly seen in the pelvis or the long bones of the arms and legs. Cancers that begin in the bone are called primary bone cancers, and don’t include cancers that start elsewhere and then spread to the bone.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 4 Stages of Cirrhosis of the Liver?

Cirrhosis of the liver is a disorder in which healthy liver cells are gradually replaced by scar tissue. It is a progressive illness that might take several years to develop. Cirrhosis is classified into four stages that include:. Stage I: Steatosis. The first stage of liver disease is characterized by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Waterloo Journal

‘Healthy’ woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after doctors initially diagnosed her with a simple case of acid reflux

The 26-year-old ‘healthy and vibrant’ woman went to the hospital after she started suffering with pain along one side of her back during the pandemic. She was reportedly sent home with a simple diagnosis of acid reflux. Unfortunately, after her third visit to the hospital, the 26-year-old woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of osteosarcoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Long COVID Patients May Develop Nerve Damage: Study

March 3, 2022 -- Some patients with long COVID may have long-lasting nerve damage that could lead to fatigue, sensory changes, and pain in the hands and feet, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology: Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The nerve damage, which has been seen even among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

5 foods to add to your diet for better brain health

It may seem like Alzheimer’s disease is something that some people are simply destined to develop. But that's not the case, Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. There are some brain health factors that are absolutely in your control — including your food choices, she said.
NUTRITION
SELF

10 Symptoms of Heart Failure That Can Be Easy to Miss

It’s hard to fathom that heart failure could potentially happen to you or someone you love, but the serious condition is more common than you might realize: About 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s why it’s so important...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH

