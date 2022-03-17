ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Taliban Impose More Restrictions on Afghan Media

By Akmal Dawi
Voice of America
 3 days ago

The Taliban escalated pressure on Afghanistan’s most popular private TV station this week, when gunmen raided its Kabul offices and briefly detained three employees after telling the station to stop broadcasting foreign television dramas. Moby Group, which owns several media outlets in the country including Tolo TV and...

www.voanews.com

