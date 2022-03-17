ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Valley boys basketball advances in S.D. state championship

By Wesley Thoene
 2 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The Dakota Valley boys basketball team has won the first round of the South Dakota state tournament.

The Dakota Valley Panthers played against Sioux Falls Christian Chargers Thursday afternoon, winning 62 to 56 and continuing their undefeated season.

Unbeaten Dakota Valley boys basketball staying level headed entering SDHSAA state tournament as No. 1 seed

They are set to play the winner in the match-up of Flandreau versus Groton Area. That game will take place Friday at 7 p.m. CDT.

If the Panthers win again, they will advance to the state championship game, which takes place Saturday at 8:45 p.m. CDT. If they happen to lose, they will play for third place Saturday at 7 p.m. CDT.

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

