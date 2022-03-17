ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Earth and Arbor Day Festival

Cover picture for the articleCome on down and join us in Depot Park, April 23,...

Ann Arbor prepping for 50th anniversary of Hash Bash marijuana festival

ANN ARBOR, MI — The 50th anniversary of the Hash Bash marijuana festival in Ann Arbor is coming up next month and city officials already are prepping for it. The cannabis celebration that started in 1972 and attracts thousands of visitors while creating clouds of smoke is scheduled for high noon April 2 on the University of Michigan Diag, coinciding with a return of the Monroe Street Fair.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Free Virtual Earth Day Presentations For Students

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is offering free virtual presentations to elementary schools across the state to celebrate Earth Day 2022. Every year, IDEM staff meet with students to talk about their careers and share science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) based lessons about air, land, water, and recycling.
INDIANA STATE
Spiegel Grove celebrates Arbor Day with tree tours

FREMONT — The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Museum & Library is offering tree tours to celebrate Arbor Day. Tours take place at Spiegel Grove, an estate owned by President Hayes, which features an arboretum. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, also located on the property, is America’s first presidential...
FREMONT, OH
Brentwood to Celebrate Arbor Day on April 2

The City of Brentwood Tree Board will hold its annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 2, at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library from 11am till 1pm. The celebration will include children’s activities and several environmental related vendors. The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department will also participate with a fire engine for kids to check out. Free ice cream will be provided by Bradley’s Creamery food truck and Middle Tennessee Electric Cooperation is always a popular sponsor who provides free hot dogs. Free tree seedlings will be distributed and local art studio, Spark Art, will be conducting tree friendly art projects.
BRENTWOOD, TN
2022 Earth Week Naperville celebrates 52nd annual Earth Day

Naperville Park District and the City of Naperville are collaborating with other local organizations and governments to celebrate Earth Week Naperville. This community effort commemorates the 52nd annual Earth Day, which is April 22, centered on the theme, "Invest in Our Planet." The community is invited to participate in special...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Newtown Borough announces plans for Arbor Day, poster design contest

NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Recreation Board is thrilled to announce that after a two-year hiatus they will once again host the town’s annual Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, April 22 at Officer Brian S. Gregg Memorial Park. The rain date is Monday, May 9. The family-friendly and...
NEWTOWN, PA
Town of Cary holds 39th annual Arbor Day Foundation event

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of people came out Sunday to help celebrate an annual event for those who may have been born with the green thumb or those who care about preserving the environment. The town of Cary held its Arbor Day Foundation event at Bond Park. This...
CARY, NC
Monday Memories: Early bird? Which is the real harbinger of Spring?

A glimpse of a robin’s red breast used to be the gold standard for the first sign of spring. Not anymore – the yellow-gold of the daffodil sprouting in the garden is a much more reliable indicator. In this 1966 Blade archive photo, a robin plucks a worm from the soil under the cover of the flower. That year, Blade columnist Don Wolfe put out a call to readers to report robin sightings.
LIFESTYLE
Digging holes, planting trees. New Bern celebrates Arbor Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents came together at Palace Point Commons on Friday to celebrate Arbor Day. New Bern also received recognition from the state’s Arbor Day Foundation for being a city with a green initiative. “It’s just a day of remembrance and opportunity to, you know, just not have as they say asphalt […]
NEW BERN, NC

