CHICAGO — The iconic South Side Irish Parade has been a staple in Chicago’s celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day for years. But how did the iconic event come to be?. Marianne Coakley not only has the title of co-founder of the South Side Irish Parade but she covets the first and the only official float — the baby buggy — made from her son’s actual stroller he used in 1979.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO