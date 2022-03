The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that smashed into a University of the Southwest bus, killing six collegiate golfers and their head coach. The NTSB announced its findings on Thursday, after the agency sent a team to Andrews, Texas to investigate the crash. The crash occurred around 8:17pm on Tuesday evening while the USW team was returning from a competition in Midland, Texas. The pickup truck reportedly drifted over the centre line for reasons unknown and struck the USW golfers head-on. The vehicles then burst into flame. Two of the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO