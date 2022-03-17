ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

Small Business Spotlight: Beauti Curve Boutique

By Natalie McFarland Staff Writer
theprincegeorgejournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeShanta Harris of Prince George County started Beauti Curve Boutique in 2019, selling clothes online and out of the trunk of her car. She opened her first storefront in June 2020. Beauti Curve Boutique, LLC is a Plus Size Women Clothing store that offers a variety of options for...

www.theprincegeorgejournal.com

