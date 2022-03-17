ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

6-year-old attacked at dog park; owner and dog flee

By Victoria Saha, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dog attacked 6-year-old Chloe Sunder at Sunset Dog Park in Las Vegas earlier this month. After the attack, the owner ran off with the dog.

Sunder was enjoying a March afternoon at the dog park with her grandma and aunt when the wolf hybrid-looking dog attacked.

“She started running toward the obstacle course and that is when the dog started to tackle her and thrashing her …” said Daphne Neal, Chloe’s aunt.

At first, they were unsure if Chloe was bitten or not. “I was thinking he was a wolf, and he was really mean…,” she said.

The owner got her dog off the 6-year-old, but when she saw how badly the girl was hurt, she took off, according to Chloe’s family.

“I’m thinking maybe she’s putting the dog away so that we can exchange information or something like that because this is an emergency,” Neal said.

A witness was able to briefly note down a Utah license plate number, and an ambulance took Chloe away.

“My daughter was screaming and crying. I have never seen her behave that way before,” said Sarah Sunder, Chloe’s mom.

Sunder said because there were no records of the dog, Chloe had to go through several rounds of rabies vaccines.

In the meantime, the family has a message for the owner of the dog.

“You are responsible for your animal especially when they are violent, and I can’t believe an adult would walk away from a child being injured like that,” Neal said.

Sunder wants the dog owner to pay for their medical bills. Chloe will be going through her last round of rabies vaccine this weekend.

The dog owner is described as a blonde woman in her 40s, with a car with a Utah license plate. Clark County officials say Animal Control is also involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

KSNT News

KSNT News

