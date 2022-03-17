Louisiana Tech basketball hosts Houston in WNIT first round: Live updates sore

RUSTON - Louisiana Tech women's basketball hosts Houston in the first round of the WNIT at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Lady Techsters (21-11) got the automatic bit to the WNIT after being crowned Conference USA West Division champions. They fell in the conference tournament title game to Charlotte 68-63, stripping their chances of an NCAA Tournament bid since 2011 and first conference championship since 2010.

La Tech gets another shot at postseason play against the Cougars (16-15) of the American Athletic Conference. The last time the Lady Techsters played in the WNIT, they fell 63-59 to Missouri State in 2018.

The Cougars were eliminated by South Florida 58-50 in the AAC Tournament semifinals. This marks the fifth time in program history that the Cougars take on the Techsters. The record is split at 2-2 with the Techsters loosing the last matchup 67-53 in 2019.

Louisiana Tech hosts Houston in WNIT first round: Live updates sore

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

