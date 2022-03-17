ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

New England Couple Arrested in Chesterfield

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4Xgp_0eiOaDXe00

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Virginia State Police have arrested a New England couple accused in a shooting death in Brockton, Massachusetts. Troopers stopped a blue sedan matching one last seen at the crime scene along I-95 near the Woods Edge Road exit Wednesday.

Brendan Fernandes, 33, of Brockton and Destiny Silie, 25, of Warwick, Rhode Island, were arrested without incident. They are accused in the shooting death of Brima Koroma, 24, in Brockton. The Plymouth District Attorney says Fernandes will be charged with murder and Silie as an accessory.

The two will eventually be sent back to Massachusetts to face their charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Newsradiowrva Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
324
Followers
346
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy