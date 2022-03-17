New England Couple Arrested in Chesterfield

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Virginia State Police have arrested a New England couple accused in a shooting death in Brockton, Massachusetts. Troopers stopped a blue sedan matching one last seen at the crime scene along I-95 near the Woods Edge Road exit Wednesday.

Brendan Fernandes, 33, of Brockton and Destiny Silie, 25, of Warwick, Rhode Island, were arrested without incident. They are accused in the shooting death of Brima Koroma, 24, in Brockton. The Plymouth District Attorney says Fernandes will be charged with murder and Silie as an accessory.

The two will eventually be sent back to Massachusetts to face their charges.