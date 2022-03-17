ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Northeast 8 announces All-Conference selections for winter season

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 Northeast 8 Conference winter champions and All-Conference awards were released on Thursday.

The Poland girls and Jefferson/Struthers boys were crowned conference champions in basketball.

The Champion/Lakeview boys and Champion/Struthers girls shared the bowling league championship.

The Champion/Hubbard boys and Champion/South Range girls won the swimming conference title.

Below are the first and second team selections.

GIRLS BASKETBALL – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Sieasia Triplett – Girard

Taylor Skinner – Jefferson

Connie Cougras – Poland

Morgan Kluchar – Poland

Maggie Pavlansky – Lakeview

Chloe Neider – Sruthers

GIRLS BASKETBALL – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Mia Malito – Girard

Monica Devine – Jefferson

Mary Brant – Poland

Emma Cunningham – South Range

Ella Croyle – Struthers

Gianna Wagner – Niles

Player of the Year: Lexi Giles – South Range

BOYS BASKETBALL – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Ross Dedo – Poland

Thomas Cardiero – Girard

Ronnie Leonard – Struthers

Nate Fox – Lakeview

Nick Delgratta – Struthers

John Casrilla – Jefferson

BOYS BASKETBALL – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Riley Heckert – Hubbard

Christian Colosimo – Poland

Gus Johnson – Girard

Joey DeGeorge – Jefferson

Sal Shaffer – Struthers

Landon Moore – South Range

Player of the Year: Bobby Ray – Jefferson Area

GIRLS BOWLING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Madison Brainard – Hubbard

Emily Gotch – Hubbard

Hailey DeGenaro – Struthers

Kristina Olesky – Girard

Maddie Moore – Girard

GIRLS BOWLING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Paige Skelton – Niles

Cassidy Rodgers – Lakeview

Mary Williams – Struthers

Arlene Groves – Struthers

Mackinzie Allen – Struthers

Player of the Year: Maddie Moore – Girard

BOYS BOWLING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Xavier Amireh – Girard

John Jacobs – Hubbard

Mikey Scoville – Hubbard

Sebastian Ruddy – Lakeview

Charles Pawlosky – Lakeview

BOYS BOWLING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Anthony Moore – Girard

Chaise Henderson – Girard

Cooper Schiavone – Lakeview

Brennan Baber – Struthers

Sean Lane – Struthers

Player of the Year: Charles Pawlosky – Lakeview

GIRLS SWIMMING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

200 Medley Relay: Makenna McGrath, Julia Schuler, Lexie Shehan, Krista Borton – South Range

200 Freestyle: Olivia Wasko – Girard

200 IM: MaKenna McGrath – South Range

50 Freestyle: Izzy Hanek – Jefferson

100 Butterfly: Lexie Shehan – South Range

100 Freestyle: Olivia Wasko – Girard

500 Freestyle: Lexie Shehan – South Range

200 Freestyle Relay: Chloe Puhl, Lilly Shank, Ally Knapik, Krista Borton – South Range

100 Backstroke: Izzy Hanek – Jefferson

100 Breaststroke: Preslie Bodine – Poland

400 Freestyle Relay: Adriana Haberger, Lexie Shehan, Makenna McGrath, Maddie Marino – South Range

GIRLS SWIMMING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

200 Medley Relay: Izzy Hanek, Lauren Anderson, Abby Kendzerski, Shelby Wood – Jefferson

200 Freestyle: Julia Eich – Poland

200 IM: Adriana Haberger – South Range

50 Freestyle: Preslie Bodine – Poland

100 Freestyle: Makenna McGrath – South Range

500 Freestyle: Isabella Summers – Hubbard

200 Freestyle Relay: Ayah Mufieh, Sierra Roy, Grace Basham, Isabella Summers – Hubbard

100 Breaststroke: Krista Borton – South Range

400 Freestyle Relay: Abby Kendzerski, Shelby Wood, Lauren Anderson, Izzy Hanek

Player of the Year: Makenna McGrath – South Range, Lexie Shehan – South Range

BOYS SWIMMING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

200 Medley Relay: Ryan Grigsby, Dominic Panozzo, Giovanni Walley, Sam Esposito – Hubbard

200 Freestyle: Christopher Lattanzio – Poland

200 IM: Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard

50 Freestyle: Ian Vandervort – Poland

100 Butterfly: Giovanni Walley – Hubbard

100 Freestyle: Van Blasko – Poland

500 Freestyle: Kelly Rogan – South Range

200 Freestyle Relay: David Barnes, Sam Wirtz, Giovanni Walley, Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard

100 Backsroke: Van Blasko – Poland

100 Breaststroke: Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard

400 Freestyle Relay: Christopher Lattanzio, Ian Vandervort, Gabe Bettross, Van Blasko – Poland

BOYS SWIMMING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

200 Medley Relay: Van Blasko, Gabe Bettross, Mathew Matiste, Christopher Lattanzio – Poland

200 Freestyle: Gabe Bettross – Poland

200 IM: Mathew Matiste – Poland

50 Freestyle: Sam Esposito – Hubbard

100 Butterfly: Jordan Dille – Jefferson

100 Freestyle: Christopher Lattanzio – Poland

500 Freestyle: Ian Vandervort – Poland

200 Freestyle Relay: Joe Burns, Shogo Miyagawa, Joshua Diehl, Jordan Dille – Jefferson

100 Backsroke: Ryan Grigsby – Hubbard

100 Breaststroke: Giovanni Walley – Hubbard

400 Freestyle Relay: David Barnes, Sam Wirtz, Sam Esposito, Ryan Grigsby – Hubbard

Player of the Year: Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard

WRESTLING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

106: Hunter Newell – South Range

113: E.J. McCarthy – Hubbard

120: Gavin Pahanish – South Range

126: Clayton Kramer – South Range

132: Jon Waszil – Jefferson

138: Michael Markulin – South Range

144: Jacob Richardson – South Range

150: Luke Starkey – South Range

157: Jake Starkey – South Range

165: Logan Cormell – South Range

175: Brent Dietrich – Jefferson

190: Dillon Smith – Poland

215: Chris Colucci – South Range

285: Nick Bowser – Hubbard

WRESTLING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

106: Bradyn Balla – Hubbard

113: Kayden Welker – South Range

120: Keaton Bryant – Girard

126: Gage Hunter – Poland

132: Ryan Snyder – Poland

138: Frankie Garcia – Poland

144: Donavon Nelson – Poalnd

150: Savva DiRenzo – Poland

157: Braden Dietrich – Jefferson

165: Cooper Cole – Jefferson

175: AverySiwula – Girard

190: Reed Edgar – Jefferson

215: Brayden Pirone – Poland

285: Michael Lally – South Range

Player of the Year: Ray Cmil – South Range

