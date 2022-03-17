Northeast 8 announces All-Conference selections for winter season
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 Northeast 8 Conference winter champions and All-Conference awards were released on Thursday.
The Poland girls and Jefferson/Struthers boys were crowned conference champions in basketball.Fitch volleyball duo commits to the college ranks
The Champion/Lakeview boys and Champion/Struthers girls shared the bowling league championship.
The Champion/Hubbard boys and Champion/South Range girls won the swimming conference title.
Below are the first and second team selections.
GIRLS BASKETBALL – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Sieasia Triplett – Girard
Taylor Skinner – Jefferson
Connie Cougras – Poland
Morgan Kluchar – Poland
Maggie Pavlansky – Lakeview
Chloe Neider – Sruthers
GIRLS BASKETBALL – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Mia Malito – Girard
Monica Devine – Jefferson
Mary Brant – Poland
Emma Cunningham – South Range
Ella Croyle – Struthers
Gianna Wagner – Niles
Player of the Year: Lexi Giles – South Range
BOYS BASKETBALL – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Ross Dedo – Poland
Thomas Cardiero – Girard
Ronnie Leonard – Struthers
Nate Fox – Lakeview
Nick Delgratta – Struthers
John Casrilla – Jefferson
BOYS BASKETBALL – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Riley Heckert – Hubbard
Christian Colosimo – Poland
Gus Johnson – Girard
Joey DeGeorge – Jefferson
Sal Shaffer – Struthers
Landon Moore – South Range
Player of the Year: Bobby Ray – Jefferson Area
GIRLS BOWLING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Madison Brainard – Hubbard
Emily Gotch – Hubbard
Hailey DeGenaro – Struthers
Kristina Olesky – Girard
Maddie Moore – Girard
GIRLS BOWLING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Paige Skelton – Niles
Cassidy Rodgers – Lakeview
Mary Williams – Struthers
Arlene Groves – Struthers
Mackinzie Allen – Struthers
Player of the Year: Maddie Moore – Girard
BOYS BOWLING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Xavier Amireh – Girard
John Jacobs – Hubbard
Mikey Scoville – Hubbard
Sebastian Ruddy – Lakeview
Charles Pawlosky – Lakeview
BOYS BOWLING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Anthony Moore – Girard
Chaise Henderson – Girard
Cooper Schiavone – Lakeview
Brennan Baber – Struthers
Sean Lane – Struthers
Player of the Year: Charles Pawlosky – Lakeview
GIRLS SWIMMING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
200 Medley Relay: Makenna McGrath, Julia Schuler, Lexie Shehan, Krista Borton – South Range
200 Freestyle: Olivia Wasko – Girard
200 IM: MaKenna McGrath – South Range
50 Freestyle: Izzy Hanek – Jefferson
100 Butterfly: Lexie Shehan – South Range
100 Freestyle: Olivia Wasko – Girard
500 Freestyle: Lexie Shehan – South Range
200 Freestyle Relay: Chloe Puhl, Lilly Shank, Ally Knapik, Krista Borton – South Range
100 Backstroke: Izzy Hanek – Jefferson
100 Breaststroke: Preslie Bodine – Poland
400 Freestyle Relay: Adriana Haberger, Lexie Shehan, Makenna McGrath, Maddie Marino – South Range
GIRLS SWIMMING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
200 Medley Relay: Izzy Hanek, Lauren Anderson, Abby Kendzerski, Shelby Wood – Jefferson
200 Freestyle: Julia Eich – Poland
200 IM: Adriana Haberger – South Range
50 Freestyle: Preslie Bodine – Poland
100 Freestyle: Makenna McGrath – South Range
500 Freestyle: Isabella Summers – Hubbard
200 Freestyle Relay: Ayah Mufieh, Sierra Roy, Grace Basham, Isabella Summers – Hubbard
100 Breaststroke: Krista Borton – South Range
400 Freestyle Relay: Abby Kendzerski, Shelby Wood, Lauren Anderson, Izzy Hanek
Player of the Year: Makenna McGrath – South Range, Lexie Shehan – South Range
BOYS SWIMMING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
200 Medley Relay: Ryan Grigsby, Dominic Panozzo, Giovanni Walley, Sam Esposito – Hubbard
200 Freestyle: Christopher Lattanzio – Poland
200 IM: Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard
50 Freestyle: Ian Vandervort – Poland
100 Butterfly: Giovanni Walley – Hubbard
100 Freestyle: Van Blasko – Poland
500 Freestyle: Kelly Rogan – South Range
200 Freestyle Relay: David Barnes, Sam Wirtz, Giovanni Walley, Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard
100 Backsroke: Van Blasko – Poland
100 Breaststroke: Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard
400 Freestyle Relay: Christopher Lattanzio, Ian Vandervort, Gabe Bettross, Van Blasko – Poland
BOYS SWIMMING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
200 Medley Relay: Van Blasko, Gabe Bettross, Mathew Matiste, Christopher Lattanzio – Poland
200 Freestyle: Gabe Bettross – Poland
200 IM: Mathew Matiste – Poland
50 Freestyle: Sam Esposito – Hubbard
100 Butterfly: Jordan Dille – Jefferson
100 Freestyle: Christopher Lattanzio – Poland
500 Freestyle: Ian Vandervort – Poland
200 Freestyle Relay: Joe Burns, Shogo Miyagawa, Joshua Diehl, Jordan Dille – Jefferson
100 Backsroke: Ryan Grigsby – Hubbard
100 Breaststroke: Giovanni Walley – Hubbard
400 Freestyle Relay: David Barnes, Sam Wirtz, Sam Esposito, Ryan Grigsby – Hubbard
Player of the Year: Dominic Panozzo – Hubbard
WRESTLING – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
106: Hunter Newell – South Range
113: E.J. McCarthy – Hubbard
120: Gavin Pahanish – South Range
126: Clayton Kramer – South Range
132: Jon Waszil – Jefferson
138: Michael Markulin – South Range
144: Jacob Richardson – South Range
150: Luke Starkey – South Range
157: Jake Starkey – South Range
165: Logan Cormell – South Range
175: Brent Dietrich – Jefferson
190: Dillon Smith – Poland
215: Chris Colucci – South Range
285: Nick Bowser – Hubbard
WRESTLING – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
106: Bradyn Balla – Hubbard
113: Kayden Welker – South Range
120: Keaton Bryant – Girard
126: Gage Hunter – Poland
132: Ryan Snyder – Poland
138: Frankie Garcia – Poland
144: Donavon Nelson – Poalnd
150: Savva DiRenzo – Poland
157: Braden Dietrich – Jefferson
165: Cooper Cole – Jefferson
175: AverySiwula – Girard
190: Reed Edgar – Jefferson
215: Brayden Pirone – Poland
285: Michael Lally – South Range
Player of the Year: Ray Cmil – South RangeCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0