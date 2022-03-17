ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Mahoning County indictments: March 17, 2022

By Caitlynn Hall
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qZHc_0eiOaBmC00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Brian Michael Williams: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, OVI – refusal with prior and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them

Joseph M. Wright: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Jessica L. Holub: Burglary and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance

Joseph Angelo: Two counts of cruelty to companion animals

Jamie Rachelle Burk : Two counts of cruelty to companion animals

Marco J. Cardenas: Possession of a deadly weapon while under detention with a notice of prior conviction specification, attempted murder with criminal gang activity and repeat violent offender specifications, felonious assault with criminal gang activity, notice of prior conviction and repeat violent offender specifications and possessing criminal tools

Kevin Matthew Oxley: Disrupting public services and vandalism

Rondell Lamar Harris: Disrupting public services and vandalism

Mary B. Shuman: Nine counts of theft, 10 counts of forgery and possessing criminal tools

Destiny Sierra Powell: Nine counts of theft, 10 counts of forgery and possessing criminal tools

Kristian Allen Coons: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D., possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and failure to report knowledge of a death

Brandon Shawn Mosier: Intimidation, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case and making a terroristic threat

David Ray Doni: Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and public indecency

Darres E. Jeurice Jackson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Sarahann Lahoma Oliver: Endangering children

Jose A Garcia-Felix: Gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
WKBN

Stolen tortoises returned to Ohio pet store

Columbus police say that on the afternoon of March 3, a man and two women suspects entered a store in the 2300 block of West Broad Street, in the Hilltop neighborhood. The man was accused of taking two tortoises valued at $500 while the women distracted the owner.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Heroin#Vandalism#Michael Williams#Forgery#Ovi
WKBN

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Attorney General Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Erie

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a pit stop in Erie on Friday as he looked to become the state’s next governor. He highlighted his plan that he said would put money back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. Shapiro said Pennsylvanians are being crushed under a mountain of rising prices. He said there are a […]
ERIE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy