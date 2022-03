Kyle and Kim Richards didn’t appear in Kathy Hilton’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star-studded birthday pic taken at a restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Kathy Hilton had a ton of guests at her 63rd birthday bash on March 15 but her sisters Kyle and Kim Richards weren’t among them. The socialite had a dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, CA two days after her real birthday on Sunday, and shared an Instagram photo of the gathering on March 16. In the pic, she can be seen smiling while surrounded by various people, including some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members, but no Kyle, 53, or Kim, 57.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO