Everything New on Disney+ in April

If you missed Spider-Man: No Way Home, how does it feel to be the last person on earth to see Spider-Man: No Way Home?. I kid, I kid. But if you did miss the movie in theaters — or you just want to revisit it ahead of its home video release — Marvel and Sony have shared No Way Home’s first ten minutes online. In the extended clip that begins literally from the opening Sony and Marvel logos, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker grapples with the news that his secret identity has been revealed to the entire world by Mysterio, and then has to contend with the police, who want to arrest him for his vigilante activities around New York City. At that pont, he’s saved from major prison time — not to mention a movie about Peter Parker stuck in a holding cell for 140 minutes — by a cameo from a huge Marvel hero making his big-screen debut:

