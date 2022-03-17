ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything New on Disney+ in April

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
Let’s cut to the chase: April is sort of a light month on Disney+. There are new episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight each Wednesday, and new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as well. There’s also a bunch of new specials for Earth Day, including the new wildlife movie...

ComicBook

Disney Partners With Nippon For New Anime

Disney has the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, and its ever-expanding roster of colorful characters at its disposal, with the gigantic company getting into the streaming game via its streaming service of Disney+. While Star Wars Visions was one of the first forays of the company into the realm of anime, along with the first time that animation studios have taken cracks at the world of Jedi and Sith, it seems that the company is partnering with Nippon TV to work on new anime projects for the future.
Seeking Alpha

Disney's New Streaming Model

The streaming wars arguably entered a new phase when Disney (DIS) announced that its D+ service would branch out into a new advertiser-supported tier. This follows an earnings report in February that mentioned a better-than-expected jump in D+ subscribers: the company signed up 11.8 million users versus 7 million per Wall Street projections. It made everyone forget about the anemic just-over-2 million additions in the previous quarter. Disney now has 130 million subscribers compared to the 95 million statistic reported a year ago.
Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
Mix 97.9 FM

Marvel Announces ‘Ms. Marvel’ Disney+ Premiere Date With New Trailer

Marvel has produced a lot of shows in a short amount of time on Disney+. In a little over 15 months, we’ve already gotten five full seasons of five different Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, with a sixth premiering by the end of this month. The nice part about all these series is how different they’ve all been. WandaVision was a tour through TV history and a mystery-romance. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a globe-trotting action show. Loki was a time-travel story. What If...? was an animated anthology, and Hawkeye was a New York crime story.
CNET

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus: Trailer, Release Date and Everything to Know

We've just taken a trip to Tatooine in Disney Plus Star Wars show The Book of Boba Fett, but it won't be our only visit to the desert planet in 2022. Exiled Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi will be getting his own series on May 25, with Ewan McGregor returning to the role he played in the prequel trilogy. The first trailer for that dropped on Wednesday.
Mix 97.9 FM

Netflix Announces ‘Resident Evil’ Series Premiere Date

Granted, almost every single movie based on a video game has been terrible, and that includes at least a couple of the Resident Evil movies. But we’re entering a new era in Hollywood; one where video games aren’t turned into movies. They’re turned into television shows. What could go wrong?
Mix 97.9 FM

Report: ’Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Originally Had a Different Villain

Lucasfilm has made no secret of the fact that the big villain of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ is Darth Vader. But apparently he was a later addition to the process of developing the show. Initially, Obi-Wan had a different structure and a different villain — Obi-Wan’s old prequel nemesis, Darth Maul.
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s First 10 Minutes Are Now Online

If you missed Spider-Man: No Way Home, how does it feel to be the last person on earth to see Spider-Man: No Way Home?. I kid, I kid. But if you did miss the movie in theaters — or you just want to revisit it ahead of its home video release — Marvel and Sony have shared No Way Home’s first ten minutes online. In the extended clip that begins literally from the opening Sony and Marvel logos, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker grapples with the news that his secret identity has been revealed to the entire world by Mysterio, and then has to contend with the police, who want to arrest him for his vigilante activities around New York City. At that pont, he’s saved from major prison time — not to mention a movie about Peter Parker stuck in a holding cell for 140 minutes — by a cameo from a huge Marvel hero making his big-screen debut:
WDW News Today

New Aurora Doll Joins Disney Designer Collection at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The newest Disney Designer Collection doll is Princess Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty,” now available at Walt Disney World. We found her with the other dolls in Sir Mickey’s at Magic Kingdom. Aurora Disney Designer...
Mix 97.9 FM

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
Mix 97.9 FM

U.K. Neighborhood So Haunted You Have to Sign a Waiver to Live There

The street of Wingates Grove in Westhoughton, U.K. is apparently so haunted, some folks have had to sign a waiver just to move into the neighborhood. Wingates Grove is reportedly haunted by a poltergeist that dates back to the early '90s. According to Manchester Evening News, a malevolent spirit attached itself to numerous houses and has tormented the families who live on the street.
Mix 97.9 FM

10 Top Spotify Songs of All-Time

Do you know what the world's most-streamed song on Spotify is?. To even reach the Top 10 status on the popular music streaming app, an artist has to reach over 2 billion streams. The most-streamed song came in at over 3 billion and climbing. According to Hits Daily Double, out...
Mix 97.9 FM

Pete Davidson Headed to West Texas to Blast Off Into Space With Blue Origin

Pete Davidson is headed to West Texas as a guest of Jeff Bezos to blast off on the next space experience with Blue Origin. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Davidson will be the third celebrity to go to space with Blue Origin following William Shatner and former New York Giants player and co-host of "Good Morning America" Michael Strahan who blasted off on the last two flights respectively.
Mix 97.9 FM

‘Lightyear’ Will Reportedly Include a Same-Sex Kiss

Just last week, amidst the outcry from Disney employees over the company’s refusal to publicly address Florida’s recently-passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill, there was a report that LGBTQ employees at Pixar were frustrated with what amounted to censorship of same-sex relationships and affection in their movies by their parent company. A statement from this group of employees claimed that Disney removes “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection ... regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”
