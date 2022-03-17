Whataburger Is Saying Goodbye To A Fan Favorite

Is Pokemon's anime getting ready to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum soon? Pokemon Journeys has been a markedly different iteration of the anime than fans have ever seen before as it has not limited Ash to just exploring the then newest region of Galar, but every region the video game franchise has introduced to date. This has opened up the series to not only tying canonical events from previous seasons into this newest entry, but makes it further seem like Ash is on a sort of victory tour as he battles his way through the biggest tournament he's ever entered yet.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO