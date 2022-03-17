Iowa Drought Conditions Deepen

For many Americans, late winter might have been fraught with dangerous weather conditions. Frequent snowfall resulted in less than ideal road conditions. More than once, many Americans were left without power as trees fell and powerlines were knocked out. However, despite what we’ve been experiencing lately, experts suggest it won’t compare to drought conditions we’ll see in the coming months. For more than two decades, the West has endured a record-shattering megadrought. But now, in its seasonal outlook on Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported conditions will deepen this spring.

