Iowa State

Iowa Drought Conditions Deepen

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa -- Drought conditions in Iowa deepen a bit. This week's National Drought Monitor map shows...

CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Hot spring forecast: Drought deepens in West, flooding ebbs

There’s no relief in sight for the West’s record-shattering megadrought, which will likely only deepen this spring, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its seasonal outlook Thursday. But central and eastern states should be mostly spared from significant flooding. Spring is likely to be hotter than...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Corn Belt reports worsening drought conditions as planting season approaches

This week, states gearing up for planting in the Corn Belt saw no change or a worsening in conditions. Despite forecasted rain across the Midwest, much of which did not occur, states have been falling short on rainfall. Without that much-needed precipitation, soil moisture will be below levels needed for an ideal planting season.
NEBRASKA STATE
State
Iowa State
City
Monona, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
ENVIRONMENT
#Drought#Northern Iowa#National Drought Monitor#Western#Eastern
natureworldnews.com

Brewing Snowstorm to Deliver Heavy Snowfall in Central US

According to experts, a massive shift in the weather is occurring in the country's middle this week, as air flowing down from the Arctic threatens to bring substantial temperature reversals. At the same time, a storm delivers heavy snow from the Rockies to the Great Lakes. The weather was almost...
FARGO, ND
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
K2 Radio

Why Wyoming Is The Least Populated State?

Wyoming is such a beautiful state. There are a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to build just about any kind of dream. 80% of America lives East of what seems to be a dividing line between the Midwest and the east coast. There are some big pockets of...
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Experts Say Western U.S. Megadrought Will Likely Deepen This Spring

For many Americans, late winter might have been fraught with dangerous weather conditions. Frequent snowfall resulted in less than ideal road conditions. More than once, many Americans were left without power as trees fell and powerlines were knocked out. However, despite what we’ve been experiencing lately, experts suggest it won’t compare to drought conditions we’ll see in the coming months. For more than two decades, the West has endured a record-shattering megadrought. But now, in its seasonal outlook on Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported conditions will deepen this spring.
ENVIRONMENT
KOMO News

Much of Northwest remains drought-stricken, according to climate experts

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Climate experts from Oregon, Washington and Idaho say most of the Northwest remains locked in drought and that the region is unlikely to get enough rainfall to end drought conditions. Britt Parker is a regional drought information coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

90% of Iowa experienced dryness or drought by end of February 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa – February 2022 was the sixth driest February in the history of Iowa record-keeping. The state’s latest Water Summary Update says precipitation for the month averaged only .27 inches, almost an inch below normal. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that led to drought conditions expanding during the month, with more than 90 percent of Iowa experiencing some form of dryness or drought.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Dry Conditions Persist In Iowa

(Lincoln, NE) -- This week's U-S Drought Monitor shows most of the state is abnormally dry or in moderate drought. There was slight improvement from last week, fewer areas that are abnormally dry, but little change in the moderate drought areas. February of 2022 was the sixth driest February on...
IOWA STATE
