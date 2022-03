The Pearland Convention and Visitors Bureau on March 17 announced the launch of a digital platform that will focus on highlighting different Pearland restaurants. The mobile exclusive digital food passport, as described by the PCVB, went live on the Bandwango platform on March 11 and allows subscribers to have access to discounts from a list of restaurants in Pearland that have signed up and accrue points toward a quarterly prize from the PCVB, according to the release.

