While Fiat and its performance subsidiary Abarth have always enjoyed success in Italy and Brazil, the brand has failed to catch on in other markets. The United States is a great example. Currently, the brand offers just one model, the 500X, but the 124 Spider, 500L, 500, and Abarth 500 have all been culled in recent years. The latter was a particularly sore loss as the Abarth 500 was a fun little tyke that prioritized pantomime over practicality in the best way. Despite being all but defunct in the US for the time being, Abarth is alive and well in Europe, and it's now embarking on a new adventure: electrification.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO