Benzie County schools report little change in enrollment for current school year

School districts in Benzie County did not report much of a change in student enrollment between the count day in the fall of 2021 and the recent February count day. (File photo)

BENZIE COUNTY – Enrollment in both Benzie County’s school districts has remained steady over the 2021-2022 school year, according to February count day numbers shared by schools.

This year, count day was held on Feb. 9, according to Michigan.gov . However, schools have until the fifth Wednesday after the count to submit the student tally, and there are some exceptions for counting students not in attendance on count day.

For many public schools, this determines some of the funding for the next school year. For the 2021-22 school year, the state gave schools $8,700 per student counted. That amount changes based on the state budget.

Benzie Central Schools saw a drop of one student since the Oct. 6 fall count day, according to Amiee Erfourth, superintendent. She said there were 1,231 students counted in the fall, and 1,230 in February for grades kindergarten through 12 th .

This count includes eight preschool children in special education services, up from four counted in the fall.

“There is not a huge change as far as what we get to claim,” Erfourth said. “There was a bit of an increase in those students who get special education services.”

Erfourth said because the school is in-formula, it does receive money based on pupil count. However, she said the fall count is what determines 90% of the state funding for the school year.

Erfourth said the 2021-22 fall count was down a bit from the previous 2020-21 fall count by around 60 students.

“We did lose some students,” she said. “People were making a lot of different decisions because of masking rules. A lot of families chose to homeschool their children.”

However, Erfourth said some students have returned to Benzie Central after masking requirements were lifted, but weren't counted because they were not in attendance on Feb. 9.

Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools experienced more of a change.

The fall count showed 486 students in grades K-12 th , according to Jeff Tousley, superintendent. The most recent Feb. 9 count showed 474 students; a loss of 12 students.

“A drop from fall to February count is pretty typical,” Tousley said. “This drop occurs for a variety of reasons.”

Tousley said the count did not include preschool students. Currently, there are 42 preschool students enrolled, down from 45 counted in the fall. The program can enroll up to 48 preschool students.

However, because Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools is out of formula, the number of students doesn’t affect funding in the same way it does for in-formula schools. The majority of its funding does not come from the state based on student count, but instead is funded mainly by property taxes.

Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools does get some funding from the state, however.

This district is also a school of choice, meaning families don’t have to live in the school district to send their children there.