ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

NASA’s mega moon rocket rolls out at Kennedy Space Center

By Heather Monahan, Amanda Holly
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoruN_0eiOWDBI00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The most powerful rocket in the world, dubbed the mega moon rocket by NASA, was unveiled for the first time on Thursday at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, which will be used in the upcoming Artemis I lunar mission, started rolling out of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy just before 6 p.m. ET Thursday. The four-mile trip from the VAB to Launch Pad 39B was expected to take between six to 12 hours.

The SLS rocket that will take us back to the moon for the first time in 50 years stands at 322 feet tall. It can take humans at least a thousand times farther than the space shuttle was able to and, according to NASA, is the only rocket that can send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and cargo directly to the moon all in a single mission.

Send your name around the moon on NASA’s Artemis I mission

Both SLS and the Orion spacecraft were designed for deep space exploration, well beyond Earth’s orbit. The last time humans were launched that deep into space, it was on the Saturn V rocket. SLS is 15% more powerful than Saturn V.

Once the SLS rocket and spacecraft arrive at the launch pad, they will undergo heavy inspections to prepare for the main goal, which is to perform a “wet dress rehearsal.” The SLS rocket will be fully loaded with rocket fuel during a simulated countdown to launch. The countdown will test the integrated parts of the fully-assembled SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft.

The countdown will proceed up until T-10 seconds. That rehearsal is scheduled for April 1. After that, the rocket will roll back to the VAB while crews analyze the results of the tests and work any problems that may arise before the highly-anticipated launch to the moon with the Artemis program.

The first mission, Artemis I, will be an uncrewed mission that will launch the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft into orbit. It will be the first flight test of the spacecraft and rocket.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxiHC_0eiOWDBI00
    (NASA photo)
  • (NASA photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BxHFD_0eiOWDBI00
    A section of the Artemis rocket with the Orion space capsule is seen inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Artemis will launch the next generation of deep space operations, including missions on and around the Moon. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sgg7P_0eiOWDBI00
    Employees and contractors watch as the core stage of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, that will be used for the Artemis 1 Mission, is rolled out of the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility where it was built, in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. It will be placed on the Pegasus barge, where it will be transported to NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for its green run test. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1vFV_0eiOWDBI00
    A section of the Artemis rocket with the Orion space capsule is seen inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Artemis will launch the next generation of deep space operations, including missions on and around the Moon. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8TLN_0eiOWDBI00
    A section of the Artemis rocket with the Orion space capsule is seen inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Artemis will launch the next generation of deep space operations, including missions on and around the Moon. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrRRK_0eiOWDBI00
    In this image provided by NASA, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building before rolling out to Launch Complex 39B for the first time, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Ahead of NASA’s Artemis I flight test, the fully stacked and integrated SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a test launch to verify systems and practice countdown procedures for the first launch. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSRUD_0eiOWDBI00
    This is an illustration provided by SpaceX shows the SpaceX Starship human lander design that will carry the first NASA astronauts to the surface of the Moon under the Artemis program. Jeff Bezos has lost his appeal of NASA’s contract with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to build its new moon lander. The Government Accountability Office Friday, July 30, 2021 ruled that NASA’s award of the $2.9 billion contract to just SpaceX was legal and proper.(SpaceX/NASA via AP)

“This is a mission that truly will do what hasn’t been done and learn what isn’t known,” Artemis I Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said. “It will blaze a trail that people will follow on the next Orion flight, pushing the edges of the envelope to prepare for that mission.”

Artemis I will lift off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It doesn’t have an official launch date yet but NASA is taking a major step toward that later this month, and is hoping to launch Artemis 1 in June. It could be later than that, however, depending on the results of the wet dress rehearsal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Unique ‘ADAPTHAUS’ provides comfort & adaptability

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When Nancy and Sumanth Viswanathan were looking for their first home, they wanted to live somewhere that was energy efficient. So, they were excited when they found out about ADAPTHAUS–a solar-powered, adaptive home built by more than 50 University of Illinois students. “As soon as we saw this house on the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
State
Mississippi State
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
WCIA

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
WCIA

Mattoon pastor goes overseas to help Ukrainian refugees

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ukrainian citizens have been trying to flee the country ever since Russia invaded. Many are without electricity, food and their loved ones. A Mattoon pastor decided to help, so he left home and flew overseas. Jeremy Doughty – an associate pastor at Apostolic Center Church and director of humanitarian aid with […]
MATTOON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
WCIA

Sunflower billboards express support for Ukraine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In a symbolic gesture, several billboards throughout the Champaign area now display a sunflower on them. The billboards are part of a new campaign from Adams Outdoor Advertising to express support for the people of Ukraine. At least 20 such billboards have been spotted throughout the area. The sunflower has served […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign fire chief attends fire chief conference

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s the third year for the international fire operations & exhibition conference. Leaders said it’s an exclusive platform, gathering leaders and other professionals from all walks of life. Sharing knowledge and showcasing innovative technology. Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig traveled to Saudi Arabia to be part of it. He is the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois works to pull financial support of Russia

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — As Russia’s assault and bombing on Ukraine continues, politicians in Illinois are doing what they can to support Ukraine; by ensuring Russia is not profiting off of the state’s dollars.  Illinois Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago) filed a bill Thursday focusing on divesting from Russia and helping Ukrainian migrants. “What Russia is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Space Center#Space Shuttle#Space Exploration#Moon#Wfla#The Space Launch System#Sls#Vab#Orion#Saturn
WCIA

House passes bill to end normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

(The Hill) – The House on Thursday passed a bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus as the U.S. and its allies tighten the economic vice on the Kremlin. Lawmakers voted 424 to 8 in favor of legislation to raise tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and give President Biden power to impose even stricter import taxes on […]
FOREIGN POLICY
WCIA

“I wouldn’t change a thing;” Pilot lands one last time

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As kids, we’re told to follow our dreams and work hard to achieve them. One central Illinoian did just that. Illinois Army National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer David Hammon flew his last flight as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot for the National Guard. As he landed, he was showered with […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

National Weather Service looking for volunteer weather observers

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln is looking for volunteer weather observers to report routine weather conditions across Central Illinois. The volunteers will join a grassroot network of individuals who provide weather reports from their home and/or community. That network is called CoCoRaHS, or the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and […]
LINCOLN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WCIA

Village of Homer announces new festival

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Homer said via Facebook that its first annual Freedom and Music Fest is officially scheduled. The village is planning to hold the festival on the 4th of July and is in the process of planning the event’s festivities. The village is looking for food trucks, vendors, bands and […]
HOMER, IL
WCIA

Work begins on downtown revitalization project

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Paxton is getting some much-needed updates to its downtown. Construction is already underway to remove old light posts and awnings off the main street. It’s a project the mayor has been really eager to get done. Work has blocked some parking spaces, but business overs don’t seem to […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Central Illinois Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Knowing what direction our health is going in can be scary, especially for those facing life-changing diseases like kidney disease or diabetes. But one not-for-profit organization made entirely of women is stepping in to help. Although it’s a national group, we have a local chapter as well. This collection of women […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy