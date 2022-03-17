Anthony Joshua tweets cryptic announcement over his next fight amid huge doubt over Oleksandr Usyk rematch

ANTHONY JOSHUA has revealed an announcement over his next fight will be made 'soon' amid the uncertainty over his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Unified heavyweight champ Usyk is currently on the front lines in Ukraine helping his countrymen fend off an illegal Russian invasion.

Anthony Joshua was due to have a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk later this year Credit: MARC ASPLAND

But the proud Ukrainian is currently back in his homeland helping fight off a Russian invasion Credit: INSTAGRAM@ANDRII_NEBYTOV

And AJ has teased an imminent announcement over his next fight Credit: TWITTER

The proud Ukrainian has shown no sign of leaving his homeland in the near future, sparking concerns over his rematch with Joshua.

But AJ has revealed his next move will soon become public knowledge, tweeting on Thursday night: "Announcement soon come."

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed earlier this month that the former two-time heavyweight champ could take an interim fight while Usyk battles the Russians.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, he said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with everybody in Ukraine.

"People are showing incredible bravery out there, particularly some of the great fighters of the past and Oleksandr as well.

“He can have the time that he needs, we don’t want any fight other than Oleksandr Usyk.

“So whether there’s a delay to that fight and we have an interim bout – I guess that’s subject to the situation with Oleksandr Usyk and how much time that he needs.

“It’s a very emotional and personal time for the people of Ukraine, so we respect them and we’ll give them all the time.

“But we wouldn’t be looking to get out of our obligation [to fight Usyk again] is what I’m saying.

“The only fight that AJ wants right now is Oleksandr Usyk.

“If we have to fight in between, no problem at all, but we’ll respect this time for Oleksandr Usyk.

“We’ll speak to his advisers and if there needs to be a delay to the contractual period, we will be happy to grant that.

“But we want that fight and we don’t want that obligation to slide away.”

Joshua's old sparring partner Joe Joyce has tried to goad him into a domestic dust-up over the last week with a series of Twitter taunts.

And The Juggernaught's promoter Frank Warren has reached out to Hearn to try and make the Battle of Britain.

He told talkSPORT: "We have made initial contact, but I don't think they'll go with it. If they want it, they can have it."

