Lane County coronavirus update, March 17: 30 new cases again; some likely unreported

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
 2 days ago
Lane County Public Health reported 30 confirmed or presumptive new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths for the second day in a row on Thursday, raising the countywide case count to 56,885 and the death count to 490.

For the past week, there has been an average of 30 reported cases a day. But because many don't report the results of their at-home COVID-19 tests, it's hard to say how many people in the area are contagious.

"We are just not getting an accurate picture of the infectious number," said Jason Davis, Lane County Public Health spokesperson.

LCPH encourages people who find out they are sick with an at-home test to report their case online at cognitoforms.com/LaneCountyTechnologyServices/reportingapositivehomecovid19test. Davis added that for now, LCPH is looking to hospitalization data to get a sense of the toll COVID-19 is having.

"It doesn't give us a sense of the overall risk factor for for catching COVID," Davis said. "It gives us an idea of how much severe disease there is."

The number of county residents reported hospitalized Thursday was 26, with three in intensive care, up one from Wednesday and zero on a ventilator, unchanged from Tuesday. Of the 26 people hospitalized, 61.5%, or 16, are not fully vaccinated.

As the statewide mask mandate fell away almost a week ago, cases drop and the number of people hospitalized decreases, Davis encourages people to go about their regular life ⁠— but with caution. New variants of the virus, he said, are inevitable.

"We've got our eyes on China on a new variant there; we've got eyes on Europe and what's happening there with increased cases," Davis said. "So, we're definitely, absolutely not out of the woods yet."

He added that those opting to go without masks should be understanding and compassionate with those who are opting to keep theirs on.

As of Thursday, 275,624 people in Lane County, 72.27% of the total population, had received first or second vaccine doses with 660,853 first and second doses administered in Lane County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Linda Brown
1d ago

why are they wasting everybody's time putting out counts and statistics when even they admit that there is no ay to get an accurate count on any of this information? Just spreading the fear.

Pamla Fritts
1d ago

Most haven't been reported for a while. And when they are, they don't report it accurately!The news just keeps on trying to scare people. So over this.

