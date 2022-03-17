ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Yellowstone’: Is Kelly Reilly Actually Related to Kevin Costner?

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

On Yellowstone , Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly play the perfect sort of father and daughter. Wouldn’t it be cool if they were related in real life?

After all, we already know that John Dutton and daughter Beth are two of the most dynamic characters on TV today. The two have natural chemistry. Their relationship seems so authentic. So wouldn’t it be wonderful if after you stripped away the TV fantasy, Kelly Reilly and Kevin Costner really are related?

  • Costner’s family moved from Oklahoma to California when his dad was growing up.
  • Costner has seven children.
  • Reilly was born in England a year before Costner married his first wife, Cindy.

Yellowstone crew, we need to tell you that no matter how believable the relationship looks on the small screen, the two aren’t related. They’re not even from the same part of the world. Reilly’s American accent is fake, but she does a perfect job of sounding like someone who grew up as a Daddy’s girl on a Montana ranch.

Costner grew up in California. His family had been entrenched in Oklahoma about 100 miles from the Texas border. Costner’s dad was born in Guyton, Okla. But the Costners, who made their living farming and raising cattle, headed west during the Great Depression. The reason? They lived in the Dust Bowl, an area that stretched from Texas to Nebraska, which was pummeled with bad weather swings during the 1930s. The wild weather decimated crops and killed livestock and was a big reason why the country went through the worst economic depression in our history.

Costner’s family moved around California because of his father’s career. But when he graduated from Cal-State Fullerton, he married Cindy Silva, whom he met in school. The couple had three children. Annie, the firstborn, came along in 1984. Lily followed two years later. Then son Joe was born in 1988.

Costner also had a child (Liam) with actress Bridget Rooney. He married Christine Baumgartner in 2004. The two are parents to Cayden who was born in 2007, along with Hayes (2009), and Grace (2010).

Here’s a photo of Costner with his wife, Christine, and daughter Lily. She’s nine years younger than Reilly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYCBv_0eiOVmuo00
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What’s Reilly’s Background? Let’s ‘Read the Fine Print’

Now, let’s check on Kelly Reilly to see if she’s related to Kevin Costner. Although Reilly has a perfect American accent when she says stuff like “you are the trailer park. I am the tornado,” she’s a very proper British girl. She was born in Chessington, outside London, in 1977. If you know your timelines, that was a year before Costner married Silva, his college sweetheart.

Reilly hit American TV screens in 2014 when she starred in Black Box playing a neuroscientist. She also played Vince Vaughn’s wife on HBO’s True Detectives . It all set her up for Yellowstone and Beth Dutton starting in 2018.

As for her personal life, Reilly married financier Kyle Baugher in 2012. The wedding ceremony was in Somerset, England. She’s really mum on her private life. She and her husband live in New York. She admits to being a Brit at heart and no amount of playing Beth Dutton, who grew up on a ranch, will change that.

“England is always home, but I have made my life here,” Reilly told The Guardian in a 2014 interview. “I suffered terrible homesickness at first—for English people, pubs, humor, all my family and friends—but I love New York, it’s my favorite city.”

So is Kelly Reilly related to Kevin Costner. Alas, we’ll have to settle for their TV relationship. So as Beth would say: “That’s a conversation for another time that we’ll never have.”

The post ‘Yellowstone’: Is Kelly Reilly Actually Related to Kevin Costner? appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Emotionally Tributes Person Who Changed ‘Trajectory’ of His Career

We all need a little help in life to accomplish our goals and this applies to everyone, including “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner. The path to Hollywood superstardom was not an easy one for Kevin Costner and he had plenty of help along the way. Some of this help came from an unlikely source — production designer Ida Random. In an emotionally charged tribute, the “Yellowstone” star shares how Random helped get his acting career on track. Kevin Costner’s tribute pulled tears from the audience of the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards ceremony. In his tribute, the actor reveals things might not have turned out so well without Random.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts To News He’s Coming Out of Retirement

The 2022 NFL season isn’t going to feel so different for Bridget Moynahan after all, now that Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers. That’s right, Outsiders. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. The addition of Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, instantly makes Tampa Bay a Super Bowl contender. Not only are all of his teammates hyped for him to return, but so, too, is his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Popculture

Kevin Costner Reacts to William Hurt's Death

Kevin Costner has responded to the sudden passing of his Big Chill co-star William Hurt, calling his time working with him "one of the most transformative experiences" of his career. "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Wife: Her Background, When They Met, and Their Children

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner have been happily married for 17 years. The two tied the knot in September 2004, after dating for several years in the late 90s and early 2000s. Baumgartner married Costner when she was just 30 years old, although Costner was 49 at the time. The nearly 20-year age gap between Kevin Costner and his wife didn’t deter the couple from enjoying their happily ever-after.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s Dad Starred in Two Beloved Action Films

One of the many breakout stars of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser is following in his father’s footsteps. “Yellowstone” fans know Hauser as the tough-as-nails cowboy and Dutton family enforcer, Rip Wheeler. Hauser’s father is beloved actor and director Gerald Dwight “Wings” Hauser, who made a nice career for himself. The elder Hauser is most known for his roles in “A Soldier’s Story” and “Tough Guys Don’t Dance” with the latter earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.
THEATER & DANCE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Duttons Return! ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything to Know So Far

Back to the ranch. The Yellowstone universe keeps expanding, and the franchise’s flagship series is no exception — Paramount renewed the show for a fifth season in February 2022. Starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, the drama series premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Christine Baumgartner
Outsider.com

Meet Elon Musk’s 7 Kids: Here Are All of Their Names, Ages, and Mothers

Elon Musk is the father of seven kids. That’s right. The Telsa founder has had a number of relationships in his lifetime. Because of this, Elon Musk has seven kids to his name. But the businessman continues to do his work while tending to his kids’ needs. Let’s take a look at his children and their names, along with their mothers. We can start with the most recent child with his now-off-again partner Grimes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek. The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Hbo#Real Life Costner#American#Costners
Outsider.com

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Shows Love To Fellow Indiana Native Chase Briscoe After First Career Win

After a rough rookie year last season, NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe came back with a vengeance, snaring the victory in the fourth Cup Series race of the 2022 season at the Phoenix Raceway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to take the lead with just three laps remaining, holding off Ross Chastain and crossing the finish line in first place. The win marked Chase Briscoe’s first-ever victory in 40 career starts.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’s Wife: Meet the Action Hero’s Real Life Love

Keanu Reeves is something of a treasure both for his acting prowess and acts of benevolence. When he isn’t starring in top-tier action movies, he’s doing things like giving Harley Davidson bikes for his peers to thank them for their work. However, something we’re not quite as knowledgeable about is his love life. Luckily, Keanu Reeves is happy with his wife, Alexandra Grant, though it’s been a long journey to get there.
CELEBRITIES
MySanAntonio

Oceanfront Home Next Door to Kevin Costner Surfaces for $109M

If you want to live by the beach and next door to "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner, be prepared to pay up. An oceanfront horse ranch adjacent to the movie star's property in Carpinteria, CA, has landed on the market for $109 million. Sean Matthews with Compass and Eric Haskell with The Agency are co-listing the property.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

425K+
Followers
45K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy