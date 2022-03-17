ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

TRACKING: Temps to hit mid-70s in the Charlotte area Friday with evening showers and storms

By Amanda Cox
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Mainly clear skies and comfortably cool conditions will be around overnight as high pressure settles into the region.

Clouds will increasing across the area tomorrow as a cold front approaches from the west. We will also see our temperatures climb into the middle 70s out ahead of this storm.

Showers and storms will roll through during the evening and overnight hours on Friday, so stay weather aware!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPsnu_0eiOV9lq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5KbS_0eiOV9lq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxqCA_0eiOV9lq00

Other than a few lingering showers on Saturday morning, we expect most of the day to be dry. Saturday will mainly feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be beautiful with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lo: 50

Friday: Increasing clouds, Showers/storms late. Hi: 75

Saturday: Shower early, partly sunny. Hi: 73 Lo: 58

