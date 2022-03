ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Women’s Basketball will move on to the First Round of the NCAA Tournament after beating Florida State in a First Four game Thursday night. The game in Baton Rouge ended in regulation 61-50. The Bears pulled ahead early. They had the first 7 points of the game. The first quarter ended 18-11. The score then flipped in the second quarter and the women were tied 29-29 at halftime. The Bears had a big third quarter with 21 points while FSU only had 10. Both teams scored 11 in the fourth.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO