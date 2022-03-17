ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mad Ants drop road game to Raptors

By Glenn Marini
 2 days ago

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (WANE) – Despite 23 points from recently acquired Darius Adams, the Mad Ants fell on the road against the Raptors 905 by a score of 131-106 on Thursday afternoon.

Gabe York and Jordan Bell each chipped in 16 points for the Ants while Kevon Harris paced the Raptors with 25.

The Ants are back at home on Sunday when they host Long Island at 3 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

