NBA

Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

James (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Harrison...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Why LeBron James could beat Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the NBA scoring title

The race for the NBA scoring title is one of the tightest in NBA history, featuring three of the game's biggest names battling for the top spot. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid currently owns a fractional edge over Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the margin is so small the leaderboard can change on any given night -- as it did Wednesday when Antetokounmpo led the trio with 36 points, moving ahead of James (19) for second, just behind Embiid, who had 35.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Calls Out Jason Kidd And Dorian Finney-Smith After The Mavs Double-Teamed Him All Game: "You Pay Dorian Finney-Smith All That Money, Is He A Defender Or You Gonna Rely On This For These Next Four Years?"

Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Chandler Parsons rips Karl-Anthony Towns for his ‘wack’ clowning of Russell Westbrook

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons recently criticized Karl-Anthony Towns for his reaction to an airball by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook on Wednesday night. Towns and his Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Lakers easily in a game that featured plenty of trash-talking. Towns’ sarcastic reaction to Westbrook’s shot was just one instance of the back-and-forth behavior between the two teams.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Thunder Trade Features An Intriguing Forward

With just 13 games remaining on their schedule, the Los Angeles Lakers are in big trouble this NBA season. Entering the year with championship aspirations and picked by many to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals, the Lakers find themselves just 29-40, the 9-seed in the West and just one full game up on the Pelicans in the standings.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers: Minor update on Anthony Davis

It has been four weeks since Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis suffered a sprained foot, and there is a bit of good news on that front. A few days ago, he began some light shooting drills, and according to head coach Frank Vogel, Davis has been doing well. There...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Caris LeVert does what he can but Cavaliers can’t topple 76ers

Caris LeVert was a sparkplug off the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in a game that saw the Cavs fall behind by 17 at one point and take a lead early into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the 76ers were just too much for the Cavs on the night and without Jarrett Allen, the team struggled to fend off incursions into the paint.
NBA
ESPN

Mitchell, Jazz to host Jackson and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth...
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Unavailable Saturday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to right knee injury management. Dinwiddie had started each of the last four matchups, and he averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.8 minutes per game during that time. Reggie Bullock should be back in action Saturday, while Frank Ntilikina and Sterling Brown are also in line for additional run in Dinwiddie's absence.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Knicks Trade Sends Clint Capela To New York

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks formed a new rivalry last season, as the two teams matched up against one another in the first-round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Hawks got the best of the Knicks in five games and advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the future looked bright for both up and coming teams in the East.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA

