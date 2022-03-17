ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Questionable at Toronto

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Horton-Tucker (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Harrison Faigen...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Was Visibly Disappointed After Los Angeles Lakers Lost To Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James is having a fantastic individual season. The 37-year old is putting up numbers never seen before for any player his age, as LeBron is currently averaging the second-most points in a single season for his career. Considering he is chasing down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record, this proficiency will get him to that goal faster.
NBA
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
#Lakers#Timberwolves#Raptors#Toronto#Sbnation Com
ESPN

Mitchell, Jazz to host Jackson and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook stuns Drake with miraculous clutch steal, 3-pointer to force OT in win vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has taken relentless criticism this season -- some justified, and some unjustified -- so you can't help but feel happy for him when he does something spectacular on the court. With the Lakers facing defeat in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Westbrook came up with an incredible sequence to send the game to overtime, where Los Angeles eventually came away with a 128-123 win.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel: Questionable Saturday

Gabriel is questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a left ankle sprain, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports. Gabriel drew the start in Friday's win over the Raptors and logged 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block in 25 minutes. He's dealing with an ankle injury ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set, while Austin Reaves, Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza should see increased usage if Gabriel is unavailable.
NBA
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Caris LeVert does what he can but Cavaliers can’t topple 76ers

Caris LeVert was a sparkplug off the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in a game that saw the Cavs fall behind by 17 at one point and take a lead early into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the 76ers were just too much for the Cavs on the night and without Jarrett Allen, the team struggled to fend off incursions into the paint.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Friday

Ellington has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports. Ellington played double-digit minutes in each of the last two games, but he'll be unable to play Friday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Wayne Ellington: Questionable against Wizards

Ellington (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports. Ellington missed Friday's game against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness but will have a chance to return Saturday. If he remains out, Kent Bazemore and Stanley Johnson should see an uptick in playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable Friday

James (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com report. James continues to be listed as questionable, though he's missed just one of the past 16 games. During this stretch, he's averaged 30.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in 37.6 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Unavailable Saturday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to right knee injury management. Dinwiddie had started each of the last four matchups, and he averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.8 minutes per game during that time. Reggie Bullock should be back in action Saturday, while Frank Ntilikina and Sterling Brown are also in line for additional run in Dinwiddie's absence.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through shootaround

Embiid (back) participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Embiid is officially listed as questionable, but his participation in shootaround is a step in the right direction. The MVP candidate played through back soreness during Wednesday's win over Cleveland and notched his third straight game with at least 30 points.
NBA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL

