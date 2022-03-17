ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lynne Roberts talks Utah WBB, NCAA Tournament vs Arkansas + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah WBB head coach Lynne Roberts joins The Drive to discuss a...

espn700sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Carolina

Gamecocks WBB dominates in first NCAA Tournament game

A man was arrested after he murdered his wife. We were live in Greenville speaking with fans abut the NCAA Tournament. A child is safe after a near abduction in Greenville County. William Looper III in court. Updated: 5 hours ago. William Looper III appeared in court on multiple charges...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynne Roberts
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Getting Crushed For Referee Explanation

NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bladen Journal

Coach K’s farewell tour extended through next weekend

Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour was this/close to over. Duke trailed Michigan State 70-65 with 5:10 left to play Sunday and there was next to nothing he could do about it. “I’m an Army guy,” recalled Krzyzewski, who played for Bobby Knight at West Point and started his coaching career there. “But it looked like our ship was sinking.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Sports News#Utah Wbb

Comments / 0

Community Policy