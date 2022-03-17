Watch Now: A look at the fastest dog breeds in the world

Malik Von Saint worked in restaurants such as Mothers, the Grange and 100 Acres before striking out on his own. The former DJ has found a golden opportunity at Iron Tail Tavern, owned by Jacquie and Jon DiBernardo, but left mostly in the hands of Von Saint and front-of-house manager Albert Paule. The chef’s mission is farm-to-table cuisine with bold flavors, often with a Middle Eastern twist, thanks to his Palestinian background. There are also small treats to go – like the puploaf or puppuccino drink – for dogs, the lone pup-centric gourmet food menu in the area, Von Saint says.
