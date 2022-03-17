Watch Now: A look at the fastest dog breeds in the world

As a dog-lover, you may have noticed that the overwhelming majority of dog breeds possess dark eyes—usually brown or in some cases, even black. With lighter eyes more of a rarity in dogs, you can imagine how coveted that trait has become for some. Even still, blue is not the most uncommon eye color in pups. Blue-eyed dogs are certainly on the rarer side—with Albinism, lack of pigment, and other genetic factors like breed leading the way as the main causes—but green is actually the most unusual eye color in dogs.

