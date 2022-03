KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The College of Idaho nearly made it to the final four of the NAIA National Championship, but the Yotes lost a close one to Loyola 60-53. The Yotes had a 52-47 lead with 3:25 to play, but the College of Idaho would only score one more point as Loyola finished the game on a 13-1 run to end a historic season for the Yotes.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO