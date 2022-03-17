ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Tomas Soucek bags massive equaliser against Sevilla

By Tony Robertson
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Tomas Soucek could well go down as West Ham United’s hero tonight, after he scored a huge goal in their game against Sevilla. Following on from Alphonse Areola’s wonder save, a little bit of skill and a lot of determination...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

