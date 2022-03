The deadline for bids to secure Chelsea passed on Friday with Joshua Harris the latest American to enter the chase for the Premier League giants. Sources have confirmed to CBS Sports that the co-founder of investment management firm Apollo Global Management will be among the parties to have submitted a bid for Chelsea, who are up for sale after current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government for his links with Vladimir Putin. New York bank Raine Capital are handling the sale; at 5 p.m. ET on Friday the final bids were due to be submitted. Philadelphia 76ers owner Harris was among them. He has close ties with Raine through his work in US sports franchises.

