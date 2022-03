Following their elimination from the Champions League last-16 at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Manchester United know that they will now go at least five seasons without silverware. It is the club’s longest trophy drought since 1983. After last year’s runners-up finish in the Premier League, a serious title challenge was the expectation. The trumpeted ‘cultural reset’ which took place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was coming up to its third anniversary and approaching the point where it was supposed to bear fruit. Instead, it could be time to hit that reset button all over again. While the contracts of several...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO