Manchester United Youngster Meets Up With Paris Saint-Germain Star Neymar Jr

David Moyes feels West Ham’s last visit to Tottenham kick-started their transformation from Premier League relegation candidates to top-four challengers.In October 2020, the Hammers found themselves 3-0 down to their derby rivals after only 16 minutes and still trailed by the same margin with eight minutes remaining.But Fabian Balbuena pulled one back and a Davinson Sanchez own goal set up a grandstand finish capped by a memorable Manuel Lanzini strike to snatch an unlikely point.Moyes, who returns to Spurs with West Ham on Sunday, said: “I think sometimes in football, managers will tell you there are things which can completely...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO