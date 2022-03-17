ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Russia detains WNBA star until May 19

WTHR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittney Griner was detained at a...

www.wthr.com

Daily Mail

BREAKING: Russia extends WNBA star Brittany Griner's imprisonment until MAY after she was arrested for smuggling cannabis vape pens into the country

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner's confinement in Russian prison has been extended until May 19, Russian state media reported Thursday. Griner, 31, was arrested in February on an undisclosed date by Russian lawmen on suspicion of carrying a cannabis-filled vape on her way into the country, and is currently being held captive in an unknown facility on drug charges.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
The Spun

Former Pentagon Official Reacts To Brittney Griner Situation

A top Pentagon official expressed concern that Russia is holding detained WNBA star Brittney Griner “as a high-profile hostage” to use as “leverage over the United States.”. Evelyn Farkas, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia and Ukraine from 2012-15, told Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Eisenberg...
ESPN

Russian media: Detention of WNBA's Griner extended to May 19

Russian media reported that the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner was extended until May 19, a development that could see the two-time Olympic champion being held for at least three months before her case is resolved. The case of the 31-year-old Griner, one of the most recognizable players in...
ESPN

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

The United States stepped up its push Friday for consular access to Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said Griner was faring well behind bars. Ekaterina Kalugina told The Associated Press...
The Independent

State Department demands to be able to see Brittney Griner in Russian jail

The US is demanding that Russia grant officials access to detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia on charges of drug smuggling. Ms Griner has been detained in Russia since mid-February after vape cartridges in her possession allegedly carrying oil derived from cannabis were found in her bags. Her charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 yes in prison. “We are closely engaged on this case and in frequent contact with Brittney Griner’s legal team. We insist the Russian government provide consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pre-trial detention, as...
