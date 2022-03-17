ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) _ Eastern Co. (EML) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.9 million. On a per-share basis, the...

Seekingalpha.com

Dollar General Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Connecticut State
MarketWatch

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness beats revenue estimate as branding efforts pay off

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as its store count growth and marketing efforts started to gain traction. “We’d spent the year building toward finishing off very strong,” Ayr Wellness founder and CEO Jonathan Sandelman told MarketWatch. “The operating systems, the procedures, the talent we hired, all of that came together along with our branding.”
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

This DIY Retailer May be Buying Back Too Much of its Stock

Companies that spend billions of dollars buying back their shares are usually rewarded with higher stock prices. That’s the theory, anyway. But on Real Money Pro, Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle recently questioned whether one big DIY retailer was going overboard. Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc....
Benzinga

FedEx Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Of ~10%, Expects Strong Earnings Growth In Q4

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9.8% year-over-year to $23.6 billion, beating the consensus of $23.44 billion. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 6.2% from 4.9% in 3Q21. The adjusted operating income improved to $1.47 billion (+37% Y/Y) due to higher revenue per shipment and a net fuel benefit at all transportation segments.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Commercial Metals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Commercial Metals has an average price target of $44.8 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $42.00.
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $1B Of 4 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +2.55% advanced 2.70% to $3,144.78 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +1.17%. rising 1.23% to 4,411.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.80%. rising 1.23% to 34,480.76. This was...
Benzinga

Peering Into Nucor Corporation's Recent Short Interest

Nucor Corporation's (NYSE:NUE) short percent of float has risen 21.29% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.64 million shares sold short, which is 3.19% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, +6.34% advanced 6.34% to $178.93 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +2.05%. rising 2.05% to 13,893.84 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.80%. rising 0.80% to 34,754.93. Moderna Inc....
MarketWatch

Dollar General stock jumps after upbeat outlook

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS

