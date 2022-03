If you’re looking for proof that the offense is starting to shape up, and get closer to the level of the defense, here is your sign. Although it is a very early sign, it is one nevertheless, the rooms of running back and wide receiver are busting at the seams. It is also a sign that the Miami Dolphins now have an offensive minded head coach. When Brian Flores was here it was cornerbacks and safeties being collected.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO