Click here to read the full article. Billionaires around the world have about 24 hours left to submit initial bids for Chelsea FC, in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive—and fastest—major franchise sales in sports history. The current European champions have been on the market for about two weeks, with seemingly every day producing another prospective buyer or an additional complication. Current owner Roman Abramovich recently had assets frozen by the U.K. government, but the sale has been allowed to proceed, with interested parties told to submit initial offers by the end of the week. The truncated...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO