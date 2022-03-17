Prescribed burn at Houston Arboretum planned soon

Home sales in 2021 resulted in record-breaking home sales across the country, and 2022 may be even busier. If you recently purchased a home, you have no doubt found that all that extra space requires upkeep and maintenance. The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas offers the following maintenance tips for new homeowners: Perform home maintenance regularly. Regular home maintenance reduces allergens, prevents illness, and reduces injury from accidents. In addition, it can help you identify needed repairs before they become too serious, saving you time and money in the...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO