ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Prescribed burn at Houston Arboretum planned soon

By Jay R. Jordan
Chron.com
Chron.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Spring, TX
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Fire Department#Jay R#National Weather Service#Southeast Texas#The Houston Arboretum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Chron.com

BBB on Homes: 8 home maintenance tips for new homeowners

Home sales in 2021 resulted in record-breaking home sales across the country, and 2022 may be even busier. If you recently purchased a home, you have no doubt found that all that extra space requires upkeep and maintenance. The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas offers the following maintenance tips for new homeowners:   Perform home maintenance regularly. Regular home maintenance reduces allergens, prevents illness, and reduces injury from accidents. In addition, it can help you identify needed repairs before they become too serious, saving you time and money in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
797
Followers
257
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy