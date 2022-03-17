ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Input Needed for Community Assistance Program (CAP) Survey

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 4 days ago
The concept was originally developed in 1995 as a Phoenix Fire civilian response unit that works with our firefighters to assist residents impacted by traumatic incidents.

In July of 2021, the Phoenix City Council approved $15 million to expand the (CAP). The program will double from five Crisis Response units (CRU) to a total of ten. In addition, nine new Behavioral Health Units will be created.

The goal of CAP is to provide crisis intervention, victim assistance, behavioral health support, and connection to long-term supportive community resources.

We want to hear from the community to ensure that we build a response model that fits everyone's needs.

Please take a couple of minutes to answer this ten bilingual​ question survey.

