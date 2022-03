When there's a challenge, 10-year-old Aaliyah Svec rises to meet it. So, when the young wrestler was given the choice between wrestling against kids her own age in the youth division or leveling up and competing at the middle school level, she chose the latter. Because there's no girls' division at this level, it meant Aaliyah would be taking on boys three and four years older than her.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO