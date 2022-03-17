ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden names 2 South Dakota USDA program directors

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday appointed two state directors for United States Department of Agriculture programs in South Dakota, naming Steve Dick to head the Farm Service Agency and Nikki Gronli as director of rural development.

Dick formerly directed Ag United, an organization that advocates for farmers and ranchers, while Gronli was the vice-chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party and worked as a marketing specialist with SDN Communications, a broadband internet service provider.

Dick said he would not start in his new role until next month, adding he was “excited about the appointment. He will oversee the Farm Service Agency offices in the state. He worked on former Sen. Tom Daschle’s staff for ten years.

Gronli said she will be leaving her position with the Democratic Party and said she would focus her work on economic development in rural communities.

“I look forward to working with rural and tribal communities on water access, the elimination of food deserts, and business development,” she said in a statement released by the South Dakota Democratic Party. “This department is key to keeping our rural areas strong, vibrant, and growing.”

A presidential appointment for the U.S. Attorney in South Dakota has not yet been named.

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Is There a Massive Bomb Target in Western South Dakota?

There are more than 77,000 square miles that make up South Dakota, which is the 17th largest area of any state in America. With so much of that area uninhabited, it's sometimes hard to tell what's out there. Now, one interesting find in one of those wide-open spaces is getting...
POLITICS
The Daily Yonder

In South Dakota, a Tribal Nation Owns the Largest Native-Managed Buffalo Herd in the World

Over the past two years, the Sicangu Oyate, also known as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has cultivated the largest Native-managed buffalo herd in the world. There are currently about 750 buffalo in the herd, according to Aaron Epps, who was the start-up manager for the project, known as Wolakota. He is also the marketing and communications director for REDCO, the economic development arm of the tribal nation, headquartered in South Dakota.
ANIMALS
KEVN

The future of affordable housing in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The 20-22 legislative house passed 10-33 to provide loans and grants to help build homes. This would provide affordable housing and more vacancies across the state. Scott Engmann, Executive director of Black Hills Habitat for Humanity says the 200 million dollar housing relief bill would help...
REAL ESTATE
Wyoming News

#26. South Dakota

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $562 - Miles of road in poor condition: 2,031 - Bridges in poor condition: 1,018 - Infrastructure report card grade: C- - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $2.2 billion ...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Times and Democrat

USDA visitor to Orangeburg focuses on global programs

Mark Slupek, deputy administrator for global programs with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agriculture Service, visited South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension on Feb. 16 to discuss career and internship opportunities with scholars interested in taking their professional talents to a global level. To shine light on...
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Daschle
1070 KHMO-AM

Why is the USA hiding billions of pounds of Cheese in Missouri?

Apparently, the US Government is hiding billions of pounds of cheese in a cave in Missouri...We are serious, why are they doing this?. According to Yahoo.com, the US Government is storing over 1.4 Billion pounds of cheese in the caves of Missouri. This all started years ago in the 70s when the US government started buying cheese from farmers to help them stay afloat but they bought so much they had to figure out what to do with it all.
MISSOURI STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

2 Minnesota Towns Made the List of Top 20 Places for Affairs in US

Minnesota just got the exciting news that they were listed as one of the Top 10 smartest states in the United States. #WayToGoMinnesota But the story you might not have heard wasn't as nice of news for the state with all of the frozen lakes. A list of towns came out recently that were the top spots for affairs and 2 towns in Minnesota made the top 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
FourStates

Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma among the worst states for women

MISSOURI- (KSNF/KODE) — Oklahoma (51) is ranked as the worst state for women in the United States, followed by Arkansas (49), Missouri (41) and Kansas(40.) In a new survey by WalletHub, they ranked all fifty states plus the District of Columbia based on women’s economic and social well-being and their health care and safety.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Farm Service Agency#Ag United#Sdn Communications#The Democratic Party
The Independent

Ex-lawmaker who ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’ accused of trying to bring 60 Ukrainian orphans to US for adoption

A former state lawmaker who was found to have participated in domestic terrorism is allegedly under investigation in Poland for trying to bring more than 60 Ukrainian children to the United States for adoption.Far-right Republican pastor Matt Shea, an eight-term Washington state representative, says he is working with a Texas-based non-profit that helped rescue 63 children from an orphanage in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has come under intense bombing from the Russian military. Follow live updates of the Russian invasion of UkraineBut his presence in the small Polish town of Kazimierz Dolny, where the children are staying, has reportedly caused an...
U.S. POLITICS
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Was Ranked One of the Least Beautiful States in the U.S.

The people that came up with this list don't seem to be big fans of the Midwest!. In a new article from the website Thrillist titled, "All 50 States, Ranked by Their Beauty," a panel of writers attempted to place the states in order of most beautiful to least beautiful. Not surprisingly, Iowa was ranked almost dead last, coming in ahead of only Kansas, Indiana, and Illinois. The article reads:
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
Phys.org

Midwestern US has lost 57.6 billion metric tons of soil due to agricultural practices, study finds (Update)

A new study in the journal Earth's Future led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst shows that, since Euro-American settlement approximately 160 years ago, agricultural fields in the midwestern U.S. have lost, on average, two millimeters of soil per year. This is nearly double the rate of erosion that the USDA considers sustainable. Furthermore, USDA estimates of erosion are between three and eight times lower than the figures reported in the study. Finally, the study's authors conclude that plowing, rather than the work of wind and water, is the major culprit.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Gene-edited beef cattle get regulatory clearance in US

U.S. regulators on Monday cleared the way for the sale of beef from gene-edited cattle in coming years after the Food and Drug Administration concluded the animals do not raise any safety concerns. The cattle by Recombinetics are the third genetically altered animals given the green light for human consumption...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
405K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy