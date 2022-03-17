Injury-plagued Rendon eager to reclaim career with Angels

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have added some depth to their blue line right before Monday’s trading deadline. The B’s announced Saturday that they have acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks for Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore, a first-round pick in 2022, and second-round picks in 2023 and 2024. The B’s also received defenseman Kodie Curran in the trade. Lindholm was drafted by the Ducks in the first round in 2012. A two-time NHL All-Star, Lindholm played 582 games with Anaheim. In 61 games with Anaheim this year, he’s notched five goals and 17 assists. Lindholm is in the final year of a six-year, $31.5 million contract. He is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The full details ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/biEABOZA6g — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2022 Vaakanainen only played in 15 games for the Bruins, while Moore appeared in just seven. The Bruins currently sit in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

