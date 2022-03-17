ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Avoids Collapse; Covers to Advances to 2nd Round

By SportsGrid
 2 days ago
It wasn’t pretty, but the Memphis Tigers are off to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Making their first appearance in the tournament since 2014, the Tigers nearly blew a 19-point lead, ultimately fending off...

