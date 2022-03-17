Memphis Avoids Collapse; Covers to Advances to 2nd Round

There are some Patriots fans right now who probably would swap Bill Belichick for Josh McDaniels and Davie Ziegler. Such is the envy generated by splashy free agent moves. And while it’s impossible to not feel like New England is stagnating — perhaps even regressing — while its AFC rivals aggressively improve, it also is unfair to draw a straight line between the Raiders and the Patriots — despite the obvious connections. What McDaniels and Ziegler did this week in Las Vegas likely wouldn’t be replicated if the duo were in charge in New England. Using their offseason activity as an excuse to claim Belichick is holding the Patriots back is unfair to Belichick, who just won the PFWA’s Executive of the Year Award.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO