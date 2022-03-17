ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why Garrett Whitlock Will Change Jersey Number For Red Sox Season

By Jenna Ciccotelli
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you take a quick glance at the television during a Red Sox game this season, you may think you’re watching old highlights when you see No. 22 on the mound. But it just will be Garrett Whitlock. The pitcher, who had a stellar rookie season for Boston...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees Rumors: The latest on a potential Brett Gardner reunion

The New York Yankees have taken a more cost-efficient route this off-season, solving holes on the roster. While they did consume the contract of Josh Donaldson, which will pay him $50 million over the next two seasons, the Bombers have otherwise been conservative with their approach. The Yankees plugged their shortstop position with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Anthony Rizzo at first base, passing on Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa.
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Ringer

Freddie Freeman’s Dodgers Signing Is Shocking—but Perhaps It Shouldn’t Be

When the Braves and Dodgers faced off in Game 1 of the 2021 National League Championship Series, their respective starting first basemen were Freddie Freeman and Albert Pujols. When the two teams match up again this April, Matt Olson will be at first for Atlanta, and Freeman will be wearing Dodger blue, having joined Pujols in an ultra-exclusive group of stars who’ve had a long tenure with one team end immediately after winning a World Series. As the pennant-winning Braves, propelled in part by a .286/.444/.619 series from Freeman, celebrated beating the Dodgers after Game 6, no one would have imagined that the corner cornerstone would soon switch sides. Yet less than five months later, the Braves have replaced the longtime face of their franchise with a younger southpaw slugger, and the Dodgers have happily reached into their deep pockets to give Freeman a home, completing one of the winter’s most surprising superstar shuffles. Each link in this chain of transactions sounds sensible in isolation, but the end result—Freeman in another uniform—seems semi-inconceivable.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Rick Porcello
Person
Chris Sale
NBC Sports

Red Sox highlights: Watch Bobby Dalbec hit first home run of spring training

MLB spring training got underway Thursday, and the first player to hit a home run was Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec. Dalbec doubled Boston's lead over the Minnesota Twins to 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer over the Green Monster at JetBlue Park.
MLB
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
FOX Sports

Who is the future face of the Boston Red Sox?

The date is March 28, 2024, and the Red Sox are opening their season at home. Picture a beautiful, crisp, spring afternoon in New England. Fenway Park is packed to the brim with rowdy Sawks fans amped up to cheer on their beloved club for yet another baseball season. But...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#The Cy Young#Cotillo#The New York Mets#Masslive Com#W#The Red Sox
The Staten Island Advance

Former New York Yankees two-time World Series champion, All-Star pitcher has died

Former New York Yankees All-Star and 1962 World Series MVP Ralph Terry passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He died in Larned, KS, where he resided for most of his life. Born in Big Cabin, OK, Terry made his Major League debut with the city-slicking Yankees as a 20-year-old in 1956. He was traded to Kansas City the following season, though the A’s dealt him back to NY in 1959.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

When Will Freddie Freeman Join Los Angeles Dodgers For Spring Training?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a handful of days into Spring Training and on the verge of beginning their Cactus League schedule, but the buzz around Camelback Ranch understandably is centered around Freddie Freeman and his impending arrival. Increasing anticipation and speculation reached the finish line on Wednesday night with...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to Luke Voit amid rumors

UPDATE (11:52 a.m.): MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees traded Luke Voit traded to the San Diego Padres. Read more about that here. TAMPA — Luke Voit is still at Yankees camp. For how much longer? Who knows. The re-signing of first baseman Anthony Rizzo all but pushed Voit out of the starting lineup again, and the Yankees have tried to trade Voit before. It’s likely they’re trying to do it again as they look to address other roster needs.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NBC Sports Chicago

Carlos Correa agrees to deal with Twins

Carlos Correa officially isn't coming to the North Side, and he isn't returning to Houston, either. Correa, the All-Star free agent shortstop, and the Twins have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports, including Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston and ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes...
MLB
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox Beat Twins 14-1 in 1st Spring Training Game [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 14-1 in their 1st Spring Training Game of the 2022 season on Thursday afternoon, March 17th. The Red Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, as Bobby Dalbec hit his 1st homer of the Spring, in his 1st at bat. It was a 2-run shot, driving in Jarren Duran.
MLB
NESN

Two Patriots Running Backs Bid Farewell To Team En Route To Raiders

The New England Patriots continue to lose players and personnel to “Patriots West,” the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest Patriots’ defects are running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson, who will join new head coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. Bolden is coming off of his...
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
23K+
Followers
36K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy