Altoona, PA

Altoona to hold spring yard waste collection

By Kelsey Rogers
 2 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona is hosting its annual spring yard waste collection at the end of March and beginning of April.

All items must be bagged in brown compost bags: trimmings, bedding plants, twigs, branches, and leaves. Loose items will not be collected. The yard waste will be collected at 7 a.m. curbside.

The full list of dates can be found below:

COLLECTION SCHEDULE

MARCH 28 AND APRIL 4

  • Juniata and center city from north 20th street (Juniata) to 29th street from Norfolk Southern Mainline, Margaret Avenue, Union Avenue and Beale Avenue West to the city line

MARCH 29 AND APRIL 5

  • Eldorado from 29th Street to 59th Street and east to Union Avenue and Frankstown Road

MARCH 30 AND APRIL 6

  • Pleasant Valley and East End from Norfolk Southern Mainline including East End and Pleasant Valley
