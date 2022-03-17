ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Man convicted in rape of ex-girlfriend’s child

By Autumn Scott
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Thursday of raping his ex-girlfriend’s daughter in 2015, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

According to the press release, in 2019, the girl told her mother that Willie Lee Brown raped her four years earlier when they lived together in a home in Orange Mound. She was 11 years old at the time.

She said her mother was looking through her phone that day and she didn’t want her mother to learn the truth about the assault from notes she had made in her phone.

Her daughter said she got up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom when Brown walked in on her and tried to pull down her pajama pants. She said she stopped resisting when Brown told her if she did not let him “do it” with her then he would “do it” with her younger sisters.

Her mother testified that she began receiving text messages from Brown in which he referenced to the case and threatened her and her daughter after she reported the incident to police.

Brown was convicted of rape of a child and is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

