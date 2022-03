Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider would like to formally introduce fans to her new fiancée, Genevieve Davis. Throughout her historic 40-game winning streak, Jeopardy! viewers got to know Amy well thanks to the anecdotes she shared with host Ken Jennings during her daily introductions. It was in this way that folks first heard about the Ohio native’s then-girlfriend and many have since become invested in their relationship on Twitter. After Amy’s run ended, she returned home to California and made significant life changes, including proposing to her partner.

